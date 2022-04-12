Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

