Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.97% of Rocky Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.73. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

