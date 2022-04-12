Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

SMWB stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.