Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $123.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.08.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $143.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,830. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $290,333,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $184,428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

