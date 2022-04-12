Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.