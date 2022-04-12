Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. 5,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,024. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,660 shares of company stock worth $4,111,863 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $15,610,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $8,135,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

