Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.24 and last traded at $138.89. Approximately 2,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 546,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.04.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

