Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 544,249 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $22.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,554.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,834. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,715.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,794.52.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,384.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.