Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,720.17

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,720.17 and traded as low as $2,592.35. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,595.93, with a volume of 1,206,229 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,309.71.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,720.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,801.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total transaction of $39,429,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $241,495,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.