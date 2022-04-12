Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,069 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,032 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

