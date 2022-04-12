Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.47

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.47 and traded as high as C$24.23. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 80,401 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALS. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$988.30 million and a PE ratio of 25.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.