Ambire AdEx Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $54.01 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

