Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.34 and last traded at $157.34. Approximately 3,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

