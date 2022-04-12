Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.61

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.61 and last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 1097100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.07.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ameren by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 10.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 171,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.