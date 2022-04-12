American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

AIG opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $90,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after buying an additional 1,325,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.