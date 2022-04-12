AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,446 shares of company stock worth $22,473,223 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

