Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

