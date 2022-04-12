Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

