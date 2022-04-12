Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $237.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.