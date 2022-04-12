Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $237.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

