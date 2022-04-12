Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $236.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after acquiring an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

