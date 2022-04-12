Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.26. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

