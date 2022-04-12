Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.99. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $7.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.17 to $22.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 62.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $132.35. 71,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

