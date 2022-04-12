Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.