Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,352,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

