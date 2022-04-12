Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 12th (ACGL, APOG, ATLO, CLS, EPM, ESALY, EURN, FBIZ, FHB, FIZZ)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

