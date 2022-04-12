Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 12th (AGCO, BLKB, CCK, CDW, COLM, CPRI, FBHS, HOG, KN, LAD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AGCO Corporation’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 to be at $11.50, reflecting improved sales volumes and pricing. Net sales for the current year will be around $12.3 billion, up from $11.14 billion reported in 2021. Gross and operating margins are likely to increase on higher sales and production volumes as well as pricing actions to mitigate cost inflation. Elevated agricultural commodity prices and its impact on farm income will drive demand for agricultural equipment, encouraging farmers to upgrade their aging fleets. This will drive AGCO’s top line in the current year. However, production losses due to supply chain disruptions and logisctics challenges as well as higher raw material and freight costs will hurt results.”

Get AGCO Co alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is being driven by strength in recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitalization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects top line performance to benefit from the recent acquisition of EVERFI. However, coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses are major headwinds. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies, which are generating strong earnings. It expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.00-$8.20 in 2022. The company will gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers prefer cans over other packaging formats. Crown Holdings continues to implement several projects, which include both the construction of new plants and addition of production lines to existing facilities to meet this demand. Markets such as North America, Europe and Mexico are experiencing higher volumes and market expansion. However, supply chain headwinds, higher freight and raw material costs might impact the company's margin. Crown Holdings' earnings estimates for the first-quarter 2022 and current year have thus undergone downward revisions lately.”

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $181.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from the ongoing digital transformation taking place globally. Higher demand for products that enable operations’ continuity plan amid the pandemic crisis are acting as a key catalyst. Rebounding commercial customer spending is driving performance of Corporate, Small Business and CDW Canada segments. Growth in the healthcare end market, a resilient business model, and solid product and solutions portfolio are key positives. CDW’s dividend strategy is also noteworthy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, it operates in a highly volatile industry with rapid technological innovation. Accretive buyouts are likely to affect CDW’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and net intangible assets. High debt load, currency headwinds and competition impede its growth.”

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is benefitting from its robust direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, which along with a full-price selling landscape boosted fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The solid performance reflects the strength of the company’s brands. However, the company has been seeing high SG&A costs and elevated ocean freight costs for a while now. The year-over-year rise in SG&A expenses can be attributed to costs for supporting business growth, which include increased global retail, incentive compensation, demand creation and personnel costs. Management expects the gross margin to contract about 160 basis points and reach nearly 50% in 2022.”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has constantly been deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. The company has been reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, and looks to maximize the potentials of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year on year. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings per share view. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges the company is currently facing.”

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, healthy Fiberon business and acquisitions in the quarters ahead. Its focus on supply-chain optimization, its operational efficiency and other initiatives are likely to be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies (quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 7.7% in December 2021) are likely to work in its favor. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 5.5-7.5%. However, in the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. The company has been experiencing rising costs of sales and operating expenses over time. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to currency fluctuations.”

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. Harley-Davidson’s ‘Rewire’ and ‘Hardwire’ plans looks to improve effectiveness and boost prospects. Its decision to spin off its e-bike unit ‘Livewire’ into a public company is also set to unlock new growth opportunities. However, chip shortage along with supply challenges and a probable reduction in operating income in the Financial Services unit are likely to dent margins. A stretched balance sheet is also a cause of concern. High capex to fund product innovation and digital advancement is set to strain cash flows. Thus investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Knowles is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. The company benefits from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It intends to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. Knowles has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations, which enable it to have flexibility and quick time-to-market. Proprietary manufacturing techniques have facilitated it to fine-tune its business with the evolving customer demands and invest in high-value solutions. However, research and development activities could lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is susceptible to capital investment cycles. Supply-chain disruptions and extended international footprint are other concerns.”

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $320.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile. Its ambitious target to generate $50 billion in revenues and $55-$60 in earnings per share by 2025 instills optimism. Enhanced digital solutions — including the Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Its acquisitions have added around $7 billion in total annualized revenues in 2021. However, stiff competition in the used-car market has generated a rising price spiral which might be risky for the firm’s prospects. Tight inventory and the ongoing chip crisis are adding to the woes. Elevated debt-levels restrict the company’s financial flexibility. Thus investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “onsemi is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. onsemi gained from a strong demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets. The company has entered long-term supply agreements, which are expected to position it for long-term sustainable growth. However, rising inflation and supply chain constraints are still present, especially for certain products that its foundry partners manufacture. onsemi anticipates the demand to continue outpacing supply throughout 2022. Shares of onsemi have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.