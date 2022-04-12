Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 12th (KZIA, LX, MPGPF, MTX, NCLTY, NDRA, NEWT, NHI, NOTV, NTIC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 140 ($1.82).

