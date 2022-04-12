Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) to report $556.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.00 million and the lowest is $543.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $519.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 214.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

