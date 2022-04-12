Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.80 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) to report $556.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.00 million and the lowest is $543.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $519.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 214.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.