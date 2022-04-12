Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) to report sales of $48.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $27.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $268.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $276.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $350.91 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,508,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,645,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,616,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 644,182 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.