Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.55 Million

Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $211.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.99 million and the highest is $220.10 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $198.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $975.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPAR opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

