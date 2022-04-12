Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.50 million and the lowest is $163.80 million. Lantheus reported sales of $92.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $704.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $792.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $796.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LNTH opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $60.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 452,820 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

