Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.07 million to $41.84 million. OLO posted sales of $36.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $193.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $195.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $251.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.12 million to $262.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at $38,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.