Analysts Expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.73). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

