Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will post $154.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $155.19 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $117.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $686.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.40 million to $690.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $839.04 million, with estimates ranging from $800.40 million to $852.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,551,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.