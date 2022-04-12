Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.