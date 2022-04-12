Analysts Issue Forecasts for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $41.75 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $723.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $510.70 and a 12 month high of $747.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $676.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.02.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.