Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (ABBV, ADCT, ADT, AIG, AJG, ALL, ALNY, ALRM, AMG, AMGN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 12th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $174.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $209.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $350.00 to $400.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $258.00 to $241.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $236.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $237.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $41.50 to $36.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $87.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $74.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $338.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $219.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $1,035.00 to $900.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $75.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $132.50 to $117.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $110.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $55.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $93.00 to $86.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $73.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $362.00 to $390.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $62.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $181.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $66.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $190.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $130.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $97.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $17.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $600.00 to $590.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $27.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $310.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $650.00 to $700.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $76.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $103.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $96.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $26.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $745.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $111.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $33.50 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $89.00.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $28.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $116.50 to $110.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $53.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $50.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $76.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $400.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $78.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $326.00 to $281.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

