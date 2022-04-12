Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (ALSN, AOSL, ATLC, AX, BIIB, BMRN, BNTX, BPRN, BUSE, BWB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 12th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $39.00.

Get Allison Transmission Holdings Inc alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $91.00 to $75.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $62.00 to $58.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $27.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $220.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $100.00 to $90.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $0.53 to $0.57. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $76.00 to $64.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $31.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target increased by CL King from $43.00 to $45.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $370.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $600.00 to $590.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $38.00 to $36.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $632.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $185.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $55.00 to $50.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.