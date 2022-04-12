Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2022 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $168.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $235.00 to $220.00.

4/6/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across its retail business driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems.”

3/14/2022 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

3/1/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $160.00.

2/28/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $247.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $216.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

BABA stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 851,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,342,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,522.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

