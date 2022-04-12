Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PBF Energy (PBF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF):

3/31/2022 – PBF Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PBF Energy has one of the most complex refining systems in the United States. As a result, the firm has the capacity to generate lighter and better grades of refined products. The company’s daily processing capacity of 1,000,000 barrels of crude is higher than most of its peers. It has one of the most complex refining systems in the United States, with an overall Nelson Complexity Index reading of 13.2. Notably, PBF Energy expects fuel demand to recover incrementally in 2022, which is likely to cause positive effects on its profits. For 2022, it expects crude and feedstocks throughput volumes of 875-935 thousand bpd. Also, the company’s asset monetization program is appreciable, especially when the business scenario for refiners is unfavorable amid the pandemic. Consequently, PBF Energy is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

3/23/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.50 to $20.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 1,738,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

