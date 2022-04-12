Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 12th (ACH, ADXS, AGYS, BCLI, BLIN, CLBS, CNCE, CVCY, EGLE, IFF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 12th:

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

