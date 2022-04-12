Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 12th (ATRS, ECOM, EDR, EGLE, EKTAY, ENOV, ESSA, EXPGY, FFIC, FLL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Colfax Corporation is a global supplier of fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems and specialty valves. Its products serve a variety of applications in the commercial marine, oil and gas, power generation, global navy and general industrial markets and are sold worldwide primarily under the Allweiler, Fairmount, Houttuin, Imo, LSC, Portland Valve, Tushaco, Warren and Zenith brands. “

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

