Analyzing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

This table compares Aurora Innovation and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 65.91 -$755.45 million N/A N/A TDCX $410.74 million 4.57 $76.82 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -31.46% -15.56% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 181.51%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $24.65, suggesting a potential upside of 87.74%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than TDCX.

Summary

TDCX beats Aurora Innovation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.