Analyzing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Personalis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.64 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.48 Personalis $85.49 million 3.94 -$65.23 million ($1.48) -5.03

Personalis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Personalis 0 2 6 0 2.75

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $121.92, suggesting a potential upside of 80.86%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 260.74%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Personalis -76.29% -19.72% -16.49%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Personalis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities. The company also provides ACE platform for clinical and therapeutic applications such as neoantigen prediction, biomarker identification, and novel drug target selection. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities, non-profits, and government entities. The company has partnership with Mayo Clinic; MapKure, LLC; SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.; and Moores Cancer Center. Personalis, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

