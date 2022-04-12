Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. 36,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,900. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 83,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

