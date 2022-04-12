Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.73. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 31,367 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 16.53.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

