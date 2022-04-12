Anton Feingold Sells 935 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) VP Anton Feingold sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $14,557.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,357.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anton Feingold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Anton Feingold sold 1,415 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $21,239.15.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 413,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $751.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

