API3 Price Reaches $4.04 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $149.17 million and $26.88 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00010180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

