Apollo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $25.32 million and $1.16 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00191026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.35 or 0.00389323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

