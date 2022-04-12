Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $56.77. Appian shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 471,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,049. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP grew its holdings in Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

